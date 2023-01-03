Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,276 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $65,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

