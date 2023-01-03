Fifth Third Bancorp Has $82.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $82,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,778,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.