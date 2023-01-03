Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 76,040 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.76% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $189,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,196,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

