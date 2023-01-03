FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 31,310,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.73. 72,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,229. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

