FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 8.9% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33. 8,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,488,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

FIGS Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

