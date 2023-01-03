Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 77,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

