Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after buying an additional 239,206 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 332,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 85,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

