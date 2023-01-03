Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

