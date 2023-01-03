Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

