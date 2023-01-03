Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 3,103 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

