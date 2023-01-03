First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.51. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth about $858,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth about $552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.