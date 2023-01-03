First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 1,681,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,832. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

