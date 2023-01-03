First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FEI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,939. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

