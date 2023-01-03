First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

