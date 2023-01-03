First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
