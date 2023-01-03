Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.93% of Five Below worth $223,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $161,638,000.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

