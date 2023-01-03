Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 611,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Flora Growth by 55.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Flora Growth stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 775,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

