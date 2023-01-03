FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.19

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 41295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$45.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Featured Stories

