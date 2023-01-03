Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) versus Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and Freshpet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Freshpet $425.49 million 5.96 -$29.70 million ($1.45) -36.39

Forafric Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshpet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Freshpet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forafric Global and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Freshpet 0 4 9 1 2.79

Freshpet has a consensus price target of $77.79, indicating a potential upside of 47.41%. Given Freshpet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% Freshpet -12.07% -7.55% -6.62%

Summary

Freshpet beats Forafric Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

