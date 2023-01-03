Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.60

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $70.60, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $636.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

