Fort Henry Capital LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16,276.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 821,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 383.3% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

