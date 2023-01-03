Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 29,274 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $57,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 281,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 536,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 414,939 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,130. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.