Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 311,631 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,631 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $60,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $737,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

