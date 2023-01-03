Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 46,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $71,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 426.0% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 107,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 798,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Medtronic by 40.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 43,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.