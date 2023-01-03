Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.63. 11,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day moving average is $506.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

