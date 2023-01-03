Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,273 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $126,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

