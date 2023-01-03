Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,463 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $97,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

