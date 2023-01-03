Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 76,032 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.36% of Huntington Bancshares worth $67,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after acquiring an additional 838,229 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 125,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,308,195. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

