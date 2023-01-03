Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $719.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $702.31 and a 200 day moving average of $658.73. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $927.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

