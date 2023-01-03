Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 35,809 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $55,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. 11,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,777. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.