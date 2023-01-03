Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 37,633 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $186,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

