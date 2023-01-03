Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 664,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 211,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,365. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

