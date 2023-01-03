Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 278,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,870 shares. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.