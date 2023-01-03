Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 165,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,844,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.