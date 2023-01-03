Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.