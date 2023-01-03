Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663 in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.0 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 181,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

