Frontier Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.36 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and $3.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00462125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.02256739 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.65 or 0.29571262 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

