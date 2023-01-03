FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Tops $5.22 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00005386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $294.94 million and $5.22 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.02235002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29719392 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

