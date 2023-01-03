Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55. 67,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,194,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on YMM. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 40.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

