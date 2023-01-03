Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55. 67,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,194,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on YMM. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 8.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
