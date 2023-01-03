FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0060

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $65.81 million and approximately $892,242.15 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

