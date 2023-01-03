FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,219 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 37.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

