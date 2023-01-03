G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 178,330 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

