G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,557.69 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,557.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00068138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

