Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.91 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $127.55 million and $32.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

