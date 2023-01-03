Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) & Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Critical Contrast

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) and Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galapagos and Kinnate Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $573.66 million 5.09 -$122.13 million N/A N/A Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$89.76 million ($2.53) -2.41

Kinnate Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinnate Biopharma has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and Kinnate Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos 1.13% 0.25% 0.13% Kinnate Biopharma N/A -38.99% -33.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Galapagos and Kinnate Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 1 6 2 0 2.11 Kinnate Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Galapagos presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 332.79%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than Galapagos.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats Galapagos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a former subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, LLC.

