Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after buying an additional 208,139 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. 18,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,521. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

