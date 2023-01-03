Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $812,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 231,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.