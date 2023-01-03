Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 123,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,929. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $884,609. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.