Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. TNF LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 13,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

