Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.16. 136,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.