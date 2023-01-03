Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

